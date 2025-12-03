Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 05:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aequs IPO subscribed 3.42 times

Aequs IPO subscribed 3.42 times

Image

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 14.36 crore shares as against 4.20 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Aequs received bids for 14,36,44,200 shares as against 4,20,26,913 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (03 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 3.42 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 03 December 2025 and it will close on 05 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 118 and 124 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 120 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 670 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2,03,07,393 equity shares by promoter and investor shareholders. The OFS includes 14,23,500 shares from promoter entities and 1,88,83,893 shares from investor shareholders, including Amicus Capital funds and other individual holders.

 

Of the net proceeds from the issue, the company proposes to deploy Rs 433.167 crore towards repayment and/ or prepayment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings and prepayment penalties, as applicable, availed by the company or its subsidiaries; Rs 64.002 crore towards funding capital expenditure to be incurred on account of purchase of equipment by the company and Aero Structures Manufacturing India, a WoS of the company; and the balance towards funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions, other strategic initiatives, and general corporate purposes.

Aequs is a vertically integrated precision manufacturing company focused primarily on the aerospace sector, with niche capabilities in machining high-end alloys such as titanium. It offers end-to-end solutionsfrom machining and forging to surface treatment and assemblyand operates one of Indias most advanced aerospace manufacturing ecosystems. Aerospace contributed approximately 89% of FY25 revenue, with the business largely export-driven, while the consumer segment includes cookware, appliances, toys and electronics components.

Ahead of the IPO, Aequs, on 2 December 2025, raised Rs 413.91 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 33.38 lakh shares at Rs 124 each to 33 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.07 crore and an income from operations of Rs 537.16 crore for the six months ended on 31 March 2025.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

