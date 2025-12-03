Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 05:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vidya Wires IPO subscribed 2.82 times

Vidya Wires IPO subscribed 2.82 times

Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 13.35 crore shares as against 4.20 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Vidya Wires received bids for 12,21,14,880 shares as against 4,33,34,009 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Wednesday (03 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.82 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 03 December 2025 and it will close on 05 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 48 and 52 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 288 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The offer comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating upto Rs 274 crore and the offer for sale of up to 5,001,000 equity shares by the promoter selling shareholders [2,500,500 equity shares each by Shyamsundar Rathi and Shailesh Rathi].

 

Of the net proceeds from the fresh issue, the company proposes to utilize Rs 140 crore for funding capital expenditure requirements of its subsidiary for setting up a new project; Rs 100 crore towards repayment/prepayment, in full or part, of all or certain outstanding borrowings; and balance for general corporate purposes.

Vidya Wires is a manufacturer of winding and conductivity products used in power T&D, electrical systems, motors, clean energy, EVs and railways. It offers 8,000+ SKUs across copper and aluminium conductors, including enameled wires, copper strips, busbars and PV ribbon. The company serves 318+ customers in India and 18+ countries, with 94% repeat business.

It operates a 19,680 TPA facility in Gujarat with partial backward integration for copper rods. A new 18,000 TPA plant under its subsidiary ALCU will nearly double total capacity to 37,680 TPA and expand its product range. Vidya Wires held a 5.7% market share in FY25, expected to rise to ~11% post expansion.

Ahead of the IPO, Vidya Wires, on 2 December 2025, raised Rs 413.91 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.73 crore shares at Rs 52 each to 10 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 12.06 crore and an income from operations of Rs 411.76 crore for the six months ended on 31 March 2025.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

