U. Y. Fincorp standalone net profit rises 488.75% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 178.97% to Rs 39.14 croreNet profit of U. Y. Fincorp rose 488.75% to Rs 4.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 178.97% to Rs 39.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 737.68% to Rs 64.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 118.90% to Rs 121.62 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content