Business Standard

Tuesday, January 21, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hatsun Agro Product to acquire 100% stake in Milk Mantra Dairy for expanding presence in Eastern India

Hatsun Agro Product to acquire 100% stake in Milk Mantra Dairy for expanding presence in Eastern India

Image

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Hatsun Agro Product (HAP) said that its board has approved the acquisition of 100% stake in Milk Mantra Dairy for a total cash consideration of Rs 233 crore.

In this regard, HAP has entered into share purchase agreements (SPAs), and other transaction documents / agreements with the existing promoters and shareholders of Milk Mantra Dairy.

Milk Mantra Dairy is a manufacturer involved in marketing and sale of milk and milk products. With its innovative brand Milky Moo it has created a strong presence in Odisha. It had recorded a turnover of Rs 276.42 crore for FY 2023-24.

Hatsun Agro stated that this acquisition would strengthen the companys presence in Odisha and the Eastern India dairy market. It also gives scope to tap HAPs existing North Andhra Pradesh market and potential markets like West Bengal and adjoining States. The Milky Moo brand will be added with existing stable brands of HAP's Arun, IBACO, Hatsun and Arokya.

 

Hatsun Agro Product manufactures and markets dairy products like milk, curd, ice creams, dairy whitener, skimmed milk powder, ghee, paneer, etc.

The companys net profit declined 28.7% to Rs 40.94 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 57.40 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations rose 6.5% to Rs 2,009.75 crore during the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex nosedives 1,235 pts; Nifty sinks below 23,050; VIX rallies 3.89%

Sensex nosedives 1,235 pts; Nifty sinks below 23,050; VIX rallies 3.89%

Hyundai achieves 92% localization in manufacturing

Hyundai achieves 92% localization in manufacturing

Pritika Auto Industries starts commercial production of ordered components

Pritika Auto Industries starts commercial production of ordered components

INR gives up intraday gains amid sharp sell-off in equities; Sensex plunges over 1,200 points and Nifty nears 23,000

INR gives up intraday gains amid sharp sell-off in equities; Sensex plunges over 1,200 points and Nifty nears 23,000

UCO Bank Q3 PAT jumps 27% YoY to Rs 639 cr

UCO Bank Q3 PAT jumps 27% YoY to Rs 639 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon