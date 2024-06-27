UCO Bank eases for fifth straight session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 54.23, down 1.61% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 81.03% in last one year as compared to a 26.38% rally in NIFTY and a 81.24% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank dropped for a fifth straight session today. Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has eased around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7368.85, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 195.47 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.88 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

