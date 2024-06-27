Punjab & Sind Bank is quoting at Rs 58.74, down 1.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 81.03% in last one year as compared to a 26.38% rally in NIFTY and a 81.24% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Punjab & Sind Bank fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 58.74, down 1.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 23977.8. The Sensex is at 79080.79, up 0.52%.Punjab & Sind Bank has eased around 4.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Punjab & Sind Bank is a constituent, has eased around 0.84% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7368.85, down 0.95% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 33.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 67.59 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

