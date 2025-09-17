Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UCO Bank in demand

UCO Bank in demand

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 30.3, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.71% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.34% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 30.3, up 1.44% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25332.7. The Sensex is at 82679.48, up 0.36%. UCO Bank has risen around 6.43% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has risen around 2.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7129.65, up 1.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 97.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.02 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Sep 17 2025

