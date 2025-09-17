Bank of Maharashtra soars 3.8%, rises for third straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 57.15, up 3.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 3.23% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% gain in NIFTY and a 8.34% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Bank of Maharashtra rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 57.15, up 3.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25332.7. The Sensex is at 82679.48, up 0.36%. Bank of Maharashtra has added around 4.14% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has added around 2.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7129.65, up 1.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 216.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 45.85 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 7.28 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
