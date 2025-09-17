Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 01:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Federal Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Federal Bank Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 198.44, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 6.74% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% drop in NIFTY and a 5.01% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 198.44, up 1.03% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.37% on the day, quoting at 25332.7. The Sensex is at 82679.48, up 0.36%. Federal Bank Ltd has risen around 1.35% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55147.6, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 198.61, up 0.83% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 6.74% in last one year as compared to a 0.18% drop in NIFTY and a 5.01% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 12.37 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

State Bank of India extends winning run

State Bank of India extends winning run

Alkem Laboratories Ltd stays supported

Alkem Laboratories Ltd stays supported

Siemens Ltd spurts 1.09%, gains for fifth straight session

Siemens Ltd spurts 1.09%, gains for fifth straight session

Government releases XV Finance Commission grants for Rural Local Bodies

Government releases XV Finance Commission grants for Rural Local Bodies

Exports to grow robustly and resiliently supported by government continuous efforts

Exports to grow robustly and resiliently supported by government continuous efforts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyPM Modi 75th BirthdayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon