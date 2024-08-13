Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit declines 12.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.28% to Rs 41.49 croreNet profit of Uday Jewellery Industries declined 12.96% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.28% to Rs 41.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales41.4934.21 21 OPM %9.4212.19 -PBDT3.674.09 -10 PBT3.504.02 -13 NP2.623.01 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content