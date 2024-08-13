Uday Jewellery Industries standalone net profit declines 12.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.28% to Rs 41.49 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Uday Jewellery Industries declined 12.96% to Rs 2.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 21.28% to Rs 41.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 34.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.41.4934.219.4212.193.674.093.504.022.623.01