Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Euro Asia Exports standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales rise 2128.57% to Rs 1.56 crore
Net profit of Euro Asia Exports rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 2128.57% to Rs 1.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.560.07 2129 OPM %1.9214.29 -PBDT0.030.01 200 PBT0.030.01 200 NP0.020.01 100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tests 79K, down 650 pts as HDFC Bank weighs; Nifty near 24,150

Trai asks telcos to blacklist unregistered telemarketers' lines over spam

Top-level exits continue in Wipro as CTO Subha Tatavarti steps down

Independence Day 2024: How do schools and colleges celebrate this day?

Feeling lack of purpose, personal growth could be signal of dementia: Study

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todayOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon