Gilada Finance & Investments standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.48% to Rs 1.67 crore

Net profit of Gilada Finance & Investments rose 25.00% to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 27.48% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.671.3161.0856.490.740.600.730.590.550.44