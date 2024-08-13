Business Standard
NBI Industrial Finance Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Sales decline 93.61% to Rs 0.35 crore
Net loss of NBI Industrial Finance Company reported to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 3.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 93.61% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.355.48 -94 OPM %-88.5791.24 -PBDT-0.315.00 PL PBT-0.315.00 PL NP-0.273.73 PL
First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

