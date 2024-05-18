Ujjivan Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 6.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 29.01% to Rs 1528.51 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 16.51% to Rs 1281.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1099.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 36.31% to Rs 5677.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4164.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rose 6.50% to Rs 329.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 309.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 29.01% to Rs 1528.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1184.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.