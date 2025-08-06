Ultracab (India) standalone net profit declines 20.19% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.99% to Rs 60.13 croreNet profit of Ultracab (India) declined 20.19% to Rs 1.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.99% to Rs 60.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 53.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales60.1353.69 12 OPM %6.007.84 -PBDT2.723.19 -15 PBT2.352.92 -20 NP1.702.13 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content