Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility standalone net profit declines 53.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 34.04% to Rs 32.27 croreNet profit of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility declined 53.72% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 34.04% to Rs 32.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales32.2748.92 -34 OPM %12.4915.58 -PBDT2.994.78 -37 PBT1.473.29 -55 NP1.122.42 -54
