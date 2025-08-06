Dynamic Industries standalone net profit rises 68.09% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 23.37% to Rs 22.28 croreNet profit of Dynamic Industries rose 68.09% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 23.37% to Rs 22.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales22.2818.06 23 OPM %8.668.03 -PBDT1.611.14 41 PBT1.090.65 68 NP0.790.47 68
