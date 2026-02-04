Ultracab (India) standalone net profit declines 61.48% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 62.41 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) declined 61.48% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 62.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 57.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.62.4157.244.239.192.034.201.633.881.042.70

