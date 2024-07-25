Business Standard
Ultramarine &amp; Pigments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.54 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Sales rise 23.00% to Rs 160.54 crore
Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments remain constant at Rs 16.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.00% to Rs 160.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 130.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales160.54130.52 23 OPM %16.4920.63 -PBDT27.6027.14 2 PBT22.0622.11 0 NP16.5416.54 0
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 3:24 PM IST

