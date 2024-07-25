Sales rise 23.00% to Rs 160.54 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Ultramarine & Pigments remain constant at Rs 16.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.00% to Rs 160.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 130.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.160.54130.5216.4920.6327.6027.1422.0622.1116.5416.54