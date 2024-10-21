Business Standard
UltraTech Cement slips after Q2 PAT drop 36% YoY

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

UltraTech Cement shed 1.88% to Rs 10,852.95 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 35.55% to Rs 825.18 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 1,280.38 crore reported in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 2.36% year on year (YoY) to Rs 15,634.73 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2024.

Net sales stood at Rs 15,308 crore in second quarter of FY25, down 2.71% from Rs 15,735 crore posted in same quarter last year.

Profit before tax in Q2 FY25 was at Rs 1,016.58 crore, up down 39.84% from Rs 1,689.74 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

 

Profit before interest, depreciation and tax (PBIDT) stood at Rs 4,250 crore in Q4 FY24, registering de-growth of 17.62% from Rs 2,239 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

On operational front, the total consolidated sales volume for Q2 FY25 stood at 27.84 million tons, recording a growth of 4% YoY. Domestic sales volume grew 3% YoY to 26.42 million tons during the quarter.

Energy costs were lower by 14% YoY, while raw material costs rose 1% on account of an increase in the cost of flyash and slag.

The cement manufacturer stated that statutory approvals for the acquisitions of Kesoram Cement (10.75 MTPA) and The India Cements (14.45 MTPA), UltraTechs total cement capacity will surpass 200 MTPA.

UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the third largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated Grey Cement capacity of 154.86 mtpa.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 2:57 PM IST

