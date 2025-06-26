Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uncertainty in US trade and fiscal policy contributed to a general strengthening of EME currencies, says RBI

Uncertainty in US trade and fiscal policy contributed to a general strengthening of EME currencies, says RBI

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.4 per cent (m-o-m) vis-vis the US dollar and exhibited low volatility during May 2025, according to RBIs latest bulletin. Uncertainty surrounding the US trade and its fiscal policy contributed to a general strengthening of EME currencies vis-vis the US dollar. In real effective terms, the INR appreciated (m-o-m) by 0.3 per cent in May 2025 as Indias inflation (on a m-o-m basis) was 0.9 percentage points higher than the weighted average inflation of its major trading partners, more than offsetting the depreciation in the nominal effective exchange rate (NEER). Meanwhile, the US dollar witnessed a depreciating trend, hitting a three-year low on June 12 following tariff uncertainty and fiscal debt concerns. Since June 13, the US dollar, however, strengthened somewhat in response to rising geo-political risks. The US dollar appreciated somewhat in the first half of May, fueled by a USChina tariff suspension but shed gains subsequently on growth slowdown fears and fiscal concerns. Mirroring the dollar movement, the MSCI EME Currency Index has increased since May, with equity markets recording inflows; however, a reversal in trend has been witnessed since mid-June.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Adani Enterprises update on proposed NCD issuance of Rs 1,000 cr

Adani Enterprises update on proposed NCD issuance of Rs 1,000 cr

Aggregate sales of listed companies moderate but overall industrial activity remains resilient

Aggregate sales of listed companies moderate but overall industrial activity remains resilient

INR extends rebound as dollar stays weak

INR extends rebound as dollar stays weak

ACME Solar Holdings successfully bids for NHPC's BESS projects in Andhra Pradesh

ACME Solar Holdings successfully bids for NHPC's BESS projects in Andhra Pradesh

Piyush Goyal reviews PLI scheme, emphasises on quality over quantity in skilling initiatives

Piyush Goyal reviews PLI scheme, emphasises on quality over quantity in skilling initiatives

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon