Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 09:58 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piyush Goyal reviews PLI scheme, emphasises on quality over quantity in skilling initiatives

Piyush Goyal reviews PLI scheme, emphasises on quality over quantity in skilling initiatives

Image

Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

India must focus on the sectors in which India has competitive edge over other countries and address the problems faced by the various stakeholders so that countrys exports can grow, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal said at the review meeting on Production Linked Incentive Scheme, one of the notable initiatives for making India Aatmanirbhar in the manufacturing sector. Goyal urged the need for becoming self-reliant in the key sectors covered under the PLI Scheme. Emphasizing that the Ministries should focus on creating quality skilled manpower instead of focusing on the quantity and resolve infrastructure bottlenecks in collaboration with NICDC, Shri Goyal stressed on preparing a roadmap for the next five years both on investment and disbursement.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Urban demand moderates, rural demand shows improvement: RBI Bulletin

Urban demand moderates, rural demand shows improvement: RBI Bulletin

DCX Systems gains on securing Rs 4.36-cr order

DCX Systems gains on securing Rs 4.36-cr order

Texmaco Rail rallies after bagging order worth Rs 535 cr from overseas entity

Texmaco Rail rallies after bagging order worth Rs 535 cr from overseas entity

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Falls 1.62%

Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd Falls 1.62%

Anant Raj Ltd Spurts 1.54%

Anant Raj Ltd Spurts 1.54%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayShubhanshu Shukla Axiom-4 Mission LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVESafe Enterprises IPO AllotmentHDB Financial IPOMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon