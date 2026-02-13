Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 3.40% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.22% to Rs 45.53 crore

Net profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products rose 3.40% to Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.22% to Rs 45.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 42.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.45.5342.0712.6919.448.248.977.037.735.475.29

