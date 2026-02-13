Friday, February 13, 2026 | 09:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
International Data Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

International Data Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of International Data Management reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2025 and during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

Team24 Consumer Products reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 32.04% in the December 2025 quarter

IndiGrid Infrastructure Trust consolidated net profit rises 76.33% in the December 2025 quarter

NINtec Systems consolidated net profit rises 15.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Neueon Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.80 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

