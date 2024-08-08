Business Standard
Union Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 122, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 34.52% in last one year as compared to a 23.05% rally in NIFTY and a 52.09% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Union Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 122, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24158.3. The Sensex is at 79075.2, down 0.49%.Union Bank of India has lost around 12.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 5.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6916, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 126.62 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 6.62 based on TTM earnings ending June 24.
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

