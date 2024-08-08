Union Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 122, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 34.52% in last one year as compared to a 23.05% rally in NIFTY and a 52.09% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Union Bank of India dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 122, down 0.14% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.57% on the day, quoting at 24158.3. The Sensex is at 79075.2, down 0.49%.Union Bank of India has lost around 12.72% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 5.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6916, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 62.55 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 126.62 lakh shares in last one month.