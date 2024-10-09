Union Cabinet approves allocation of Rs 17082 crore for supply of fortified rice

Union Cabinet has approved a total allocation of Rs 17,082 crore for the supply of fortified rice as part of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKAY) and other welfare schemes. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that this funding will cover the period from July 2024 to December 2028 and will be fully financed by the central government.
