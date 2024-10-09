Business Standard
Premier Energies spurts as arm bags solar module supply order

Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Premier Energies jumped 6.37% to Rs 1,077.30 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Premier Energies International has entered into a module supply agreement (MSA) with BN Hybrid Power-1, a special purpose vehicle (SPV) of BrightNight India.

Under this agreement, Premier Energies will supply 173.35 MWp of solar modules featuring the latest Topcon technology for BrightNight's 300 MW FDRE (wind, solar, and energy storage) power project located in Barmer, Rajasthan. The company indicated that the module supply is set to commence in July 2025.

Premier Energies is an integrated manufacturer of solar PV cells and solar modules, including custom-made modules for specific applications.

The companys consolidated net profit surged to Rs 198.16 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 31.33 crore in Q1 FY24. Net sales stood at Rs 1,657.37 crore, steeply higher than Rs 611.02 crore in Q1 FY24.

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

