Union Cabinet approves to set up 8th Pay Commission

Union Cabinet approves to set up 8th Pay Commission

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved to set up 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of central government employees and allowances of pensioners. The Cabinet's decision on the 8th Pay Commission will improve quality of life and give a boost to consumption, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has noted. The 7th Pay Commission was set up in 2016, and its term is set to end in 2026.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

