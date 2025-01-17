Business Standard

Khaitan Chemicals posts PAT of Rs 12.55 crore in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers has reported a net profit of Rs 12.55 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with a net loss of Rs 26.96 crore in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 56% YoY to Rs 198.76 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses increased 29% to Rs 198.01 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24, primarily due to higher raw material costs (up 51% YoY).

The company posted a pre-tax profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the third quarter as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 25.22 crore in the same period last year.

The firm had written back taxes aggregating to Rs 11.59 crore in Q3 FY25. Tax outgo in Q3 FY24 was Rs 1.73 crore in Q3 FY24.

 

Khaitan Chemicals & Fertilizers manufactures single super phosphate (SSP) and sulphuric acid with operations in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.

The scrip slipped 1.67% to currently trade at Rs 73.50 on the BSE.

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 2:33 PM IST

