Union Health Ministry conducts meeting with States/UTs to assess preparedness of Heat wave conditions

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Atul Goel, DGHS, Union Health Ministry conducted a virtual meeting with States/UTs to assess the preparedness of Heat wave conditions and fire & electrical safety measures adopted by various health care facilities across the country. As per the long-range outlook forecast issued by IMD on 27th May 2024, it is forecasted that in June 2024, above-normal monthly maximum temperatures are likely over most part of the country, except in parts of the southern peninsular India, where normal to below normal temperatures are most likely. During June, above normal heat wave days are likely over most areas of Northwest India and adjoining parts of Central India.