Aurionpro edges higher after its subsidiary Integro partners with Myanmar-based Yoma Bank

Aurionpro Solutions added 3.74% to Rs 2188.70 after the company said that its subsidiary Integro Technologies has entered into a partnership agreement with Yoma Bank in Myanmar for revolutionizing their SME lending operations.

Yoma Bank has been the fastest developing private bank in Myanmar.

Headquartered in Singapore, Integro Technologies is a high end, pioneering provider of lending platforms that will deploy its SmartLender Commercial Loan Origination solution for the bank.

By leveraging the SmartLender platform, Yoma Bank aims to achieve its business objectives in the SME credit sector.

Together with Integro Technologies as the joint implementation partner, the platform will introduce a range of features. These include the integration of a scorecard-based obligor risk rating, financial spreading and analysis, automated approval process based on approval matrix, API-driven interfaces to streamline the SME lending process, robust policy exception and early warning capabilities.

These enhancements will lay a solid foundation for Yoma Bank's credit activities, ultimately leading to improved credit risk management, higher asset quality, enhanced customer experience, and reduced time-to-market.

Tay Chee Chong COO & chief architect, of Integro Technologies, said: We are excited to be Yoma Banks chosen partner to digitize and transform their credit origination process.

Integros SmartLender Commercial LOS is a ready compendium of best practices across leading banks in the ASEAN region across the SME business environment.

Our platform leverages a rapid deployment methodology which will ensure Yoma Bank is able to optimize the risk-reward equation and improve their overall customer experience.

Aurionpro Solutions is an advanced technology solutions company catering to the needs of the banking, mobility, payments and government sectors.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 48% to Rs 39.46 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 26.60 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue from operations increased 29% to Rs 246.87 crore as compared with Rs 190.65 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

