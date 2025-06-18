Triveni Turbine Ltd spurts 1.47%, rises for third straight session

Triveni Turbine Ltd is quoting at Rs 614.1, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.31% fall in NIFTY and a 12.44% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
Triveni Turbine Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 614.1, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 24765.8. The Sensex is at 81295.78, down 0.35%. Triveni Turbine Ltd has added around 2.28% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Triveni Turbine Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35836, down 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.41 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 55.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
