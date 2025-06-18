Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 01:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Triveni Turbine Ltd spurts 1.47%, rises for third straight session

Triveni Turbine Ltd spurts 1.47%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Triveni Turbine Ltd is quoting at Rs 614.1, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.22% in last one year as compared to a 5.31% fall in NIFTY and a 12.44% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Triveni Turbine Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 614.1, up 1.47% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 24765.8. The Sensex is at 81295.78, down 0.35%. Triveni Turbine Ltd has added around 2.28% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Triveni Turbine Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35836, down 0.8% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.2 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.41 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 55.26 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

UGRO Capital jumps on acquiring Profectus Capital

Alembic Pharma receives USFDA EIR for Karakhadi API facility

Cinevista Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Rajesh Power gains on securing Rs 60-cr order for power project in Gandhinagar

Sensex slides 237 pts; Nifty below 24,800; IT shares slide

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

