Unique Organics standalone net profit declines 41.47% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 46.15% to Rs 19.18 croreNet profit of Unique Organics declined 41.47% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 46.15% to Rs 19.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales19.1835.62 -46 OPM %13.0913.81 -PBDT3.045.15 -41 PBT2.985.09 -41 NP2.233.81 -41
