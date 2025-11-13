Multibase India standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.60% to Rs 18.53 croreNet profit of Multibase India declined 33.33% to Rs 2.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.60% to Rs 18.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales18.5318.42 1 OPM %18.1921.77 -PBDT4.146.03 -31 PBT3.865.75 -33 NP2.864.29 -33
