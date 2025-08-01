United Breweries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

United Breweries Ltd is quoting at Rs 1940, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.79% in last one year as compared to a 0.27% slide in NIFTY and a 8.82% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.
United Breweries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1940, down 0.29% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 24651.35. The Sensex is at 80880.8, down 0.38%.United Breweries Ltd has added around 0.02% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Breweries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55812.15, up 0.88% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 32028 shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.72 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 110.58 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
