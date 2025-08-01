Friday, August 01, 2025 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 805.95, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 12.79% in last one year as compared to a 0.27% slide in NIFTY and a 13.72% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 805.95, down 0.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.47% on the day, quoting at 24651.35. The Sensex is at 80880.8, down 0.38%.SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has eased around 11.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.08% in last one month and is currently quoting at 26649.95, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.18 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.36 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 811.45, up 0.32% on the day. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd jumped 12.79% in last one year as compared to a 0.27% slide in NIFTY and a 13.72% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 40.96 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Chambal Fertilisers gains as Q1 PAT rises 22% YoY

Atul Auto gains on reporting 6% YoY increase in July'25 sales

Dabur India Ltd rises for third straight session

Emami Ltd rises for third straight session

Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for fifth session

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

