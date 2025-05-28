United Credit standalone net profit declines 88.10% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.63% to Rs 0.81 croreNet profit of United Credit declined 88.10% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 15.63% to Rs 0.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.41% to Rs 1.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.18% to Rs 3.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales0.810.96 -16 3.443.40 1 OPM %4.9452.08 -31.1042.65 - PBDT0.020.53 -96 1.372.15 -36 PBT-0.010.51 PL 1.302.08 -38 NP0.050.42 -88 1.011.64 -38
