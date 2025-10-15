Wednesday, October 15, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sensex spurts 543 pts; Nifty jumps above 25,300 level; VIX tanks 5.04%

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
The key equity indices traded with significant gains in the mid-morning trade, ending a two-day losing streak. The Sensex and Nifty rose along with other Asian markets. Confidence grew because people expect the U.S. Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, and lower retail inflation in India made many hopefuls that the Reserve Bank of India will also lower rates in December.

The Nifty traded above the 25,300 level. PSU Bank shares advanced after declining for previous trading session.

At 11:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 542.76 points or 0.66% to 82,568.72. The Nifty 50 index added 171.70 points or 0.68% to 25,317.20.

 

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.94% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.53%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,399 shares rose and 1,462 shares fell. A total of 172 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was slumped 5.04% to 10.59.

IPO Update:

The initial public offer of Midwest received bids for 5,72,530 shares as against 31,17,460 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:15 IST on Wednesday (15 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.18 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (15 October 2025) and it will close on Friday (17 October 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,014 and 1,065 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 14 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty PSU bank index added 1.26% to 7,692.20. The index tanked 1.52% in previous trading session.

Bank of Maharashtra (up 3.97%), Canara Bank (up 1.84%), Union Bank of India (up 1.69%), Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.65%) and Bank of Baroda (up 1.55%), Bank of India (up 1.5%), Central Bank of India (up 1.33%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.27%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.06%) and Indian Bank (up 1.02%) added.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Ola Electric Mobility hit the upper circuit of 5% after the company announced that it will unveil its new energy product, "Ola Shakti," on 16 October 2025, at 10 AM (IST) a day earlier than planned.

TCC Concept rose 0.30%. The company said that its board has approved the acquisition of Pepperfry, Indias leading omnichannel furniture and home goods platform, in a 100% share swap deal at terms and conditions agreed under the definitive agreements.

Global Markets:

Asian market traded higher on Wednesday, diverging from Wall Streets overnight declines as investors shrugged off escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused China of failing to purchase soybeans calling it an economically hostile act and warned of possible retaliation, including a cooking oil embargo.

On the data front, Chinas consumer price index declined 0.3% year-on-year in September, moderating from the 0.4% drop recorded in August, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Overnight in the U.S., markets were volatile. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% to 6,644.31 after swinging between losses of 1.5% and gains of 0.4%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8% to 22,521.70, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4%, or 202.88 points, to close at 46,270.46.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled that the central bank may soon end its balance sheet reduction and hinted at further interest rate cuts ahead.

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

