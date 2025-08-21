Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / United Drilling Tools secures Rs 6-cr order from Halliburton Offshore Services

United Drilling Tools secures Rs 6-cr order from Halliburton Offshore Services

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

United Drilling Tools announced that it has received an order worth Rs 5.63 crore from Halliburton Offshore Services, INC for the supply of Conductor Wall with Multi Start Connector.

The order has been placed in the ordinary course of business. As part of the contract, the company will supply casing pipes with multi-start connectors (Leopard model). The total estimated value of the contract stands at Rs 5,63,81,071 and the execution is expected to be completed within four months.

The company also clarified that no promoter, promoter group, or group companies have any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not qualify as a related party transaction.

 

United Drilling Tools is a leading manufacturer of oil drilling-related equipment in the country. The company has obtained global quality standards for its major products.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 31.8% to Rs 2.96 crore on a 41.8% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 31.67 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip shed 0.15% to Rs 206 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Concord Biotech's API unit in Limbassi concludes EU-GMP inspection

Concord Biotech's API unit in Limbassi concludes EU-GMP inspection

Volumes soar at Clean Science & Technology Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Clean Science & Technology Ltd counter

Bondada Engg rises after launch of defence-focused subsidiary Bondada Dynamics

Bondada Engg rises after launch of defence-focused subsidiary Bondada Dynamics

SEBI Chair highlights importance of deepening cash equities market

SEBI Chair highlights importance of deepening cash equities market

Prostram Info System emerges as L1 bidder from KPTCL

Prostram Info System emerges as L1 bidder from KPTCL

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBS Infrastructure Summit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsShreeji Shipping Global IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon