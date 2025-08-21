Prostram Info System emerges as L1 bidder from KPTCL

Prostram Info Systems said that it has been declared as lowest bidder (L-1) by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) for setting up of 150 MW/ 300 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) in Karnataka.The company will set up 150MW/300 MWh standalone BESS in the 400kV Doni substation (at 220kV voltage level) in Gadag District, Karnataka, with viability gap funding (VGF) under tariff based global competitive bidding and on build own operate basis.
The company will receive a rental of Rs 2.54 lakh/MW/month (i.e. yearly rental of Rs. 45.72 crore on 150MW/300 MWh) for period of 12 years along with VGF funding of Rs 27 lakh per MWh or 30% of capital cost for BESS, whichever is lower.
Prostarm Info Systems is engaged in the design, manufacture, assembly, sale, and service of energy storage and power conditioning equipment under its own brand in India. Its product portfolio includes UPS systems, inverters, lift inverters, solar hybrid inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, SCVS, and isolation transformers.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 43.31% to Rs 1.82 crore on 41.44% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 54.91 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.
The scrip rallied 7.85% to settle at Rs 208.90 on the BSE.
