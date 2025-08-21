Thursday, August 21, 2025 | 08:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prostram Info System emerges as L1 bidder from KPTCL

Prostram Info System emerges as L1 bidder from KPTCL

Image

Last Updated : Aug 21 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Prostram Info Systems said that it has been declared as lowest bidder (L-1) by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation (KPTCL) for setting up of 150 MW/ 300 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) in Karnataka.

The company will set up 150MW/300 MWh standalone BESS in the 400kV Doni substation (at 220kV voltage level) in Gadag District, Karnataka, with viability gap funding (VGF) under tariff based global competitive bidding and on build own operate basis.

The company will receive a rental of Rs 2.54 lakh/MW/month (i.e. yearly rental of Rs. 45.72 crore on 150MW/300 MWh) for period of 12 years along with VGF funding of Rs 27 lakh per MWh or 30% of capital cost for BESS, whichever is lower.

 

Prostarm Info Systems is engaged in the design, manufacture, assembly, sale, and service of energy storage and power conditioning equipment under its own brand in India. Its product portfolio includes UPS systems, inverters, lift inverters, solar hybrid inverters, lithium-ion battery packs, SCVS, and isolation transformers.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 43.31% to Rs 1.82 crore on 41.44% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 54.91 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

The scrip rallied 7.85% to settle at Rs 208.90 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Arvind Fashions appoints Saikot Das as Chief Brand & Strategy Officer

Arvind Fashions appoints Saikot Das as Chief Brand & Strategy Officer

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Insolation Green Energy commences commercial operations of its new 3 GV PV Module manufacturing plant

Economic growth has remained steady, inflation outcomes have been far more benign notes RBI Governor

Economic growth has remained steady, inflation outcomes have been far more benign notes RBI Governor

INR sees mild gains as local stocks stay supported

INR sees mild gains as local stocks stay supported

Prostarm Info declared as L-1 bidder for BESS project in Karnataka

Prostarm Info declared as L-1 bidder for BESS project in Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 21 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayPixel Watch 4 and Buds 2a SpecsDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon