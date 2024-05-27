United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company standalone net profit rises 8.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 41.13% to Rs 21.89 croreNet profit of United Nilgiri Tea Estates Company rose 8.16% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.13% to Rs 21.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.43% to Rs 16.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 84.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
