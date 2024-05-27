Business Standard
Volumes spurt at ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Chemplast Sanmar Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 27 May 2024.
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd registered volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7752 shares. The stock rose 20.00% to Rs.16,261.50. Volumes stood at 13133 shares in the last session.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd notched up volume of 50.94 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.70 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.27% to Rs.1,111.30. Volumes stood at 9.54 lakh shares in the last session.
Doms Industries Ltd saw volume of 4.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 46281 shares. The stock increased 2.85% to Rs.1,855.00. Volumes stood at 66060 shares in the last session.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 8.99 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.96 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.01% to Rs.2,665.05. Volumes stood at 1.99 lakh shares in the last session.
Chemplast Sanmar Ltd registered volume of 8.39 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.73 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.09 lakh shares. The stock slipped 0.80% to Rs.471.20. Volumes stood at 3.93 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: May 27 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

