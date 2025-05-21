Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 74.69% in the March 2025 quarter

United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 74.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Sales rise 8.91% to Rs 3031.00 crore

Net profit of United Spirits rose 74.69% to Rs 421.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 241.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.91% to Rs 3031.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2783.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 12.36% to Rs 1582.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1408.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 12069.00 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11321.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3031.002783.00 9 12069.0011321.00 7 OPM %15.1412.00 -18.5317.67 - PBDT612.00416.00 47 2483.002149.00 16 PBT542.00343.00 58 2200.001874.00 17 NP421.00241.00 75 1582.001408.00 12

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:38 AM IST

