Gabriel India consolidated net profit rises 31.24% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.03% to Rs 1073.15 croreNet profit of Gabriel India rose 31.24% to Rs 64.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 49.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.03% to Rs 1073.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 916.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 37.05% to Rs 244.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 178.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.42% to Rs 4063.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3402.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1073.15916.98 17 4063.383402.63 19 OPM %10.138.78 -9.598.60 - PBDT111.1584.06 32 405.45303.78 33 PBT87.4166.38 32 324.16243.84 33 NP64.3649.04 31 244.98178.75 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content