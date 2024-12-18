Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Universal Autofoundry Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Universal Autofoundry Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Dec 18 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Shish Industries Ltd, Sanghi Industries Ltd, Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd and Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 December 2024.

Shish Industries Ltd, Sanghi Industries Ltd, Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd and Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 December 2024.

Universal Autofoundry Ltd tumbled 16.31% to Rs 98 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 5.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48426 shares in the past one month.

 

Shish Industries Ltd crashed 16.26% to Rs 13.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sanghi Industries Ltd lost 11.08% to Rs 68.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 32877 shares in the past one month.

Enviro Infra Engineers Ltd shed 10.00% to Rs 342.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 17.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24.95 lakh shares in the past one month.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals Ltd pared 8.89% to Rs 841.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9164 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25759 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Farmers Protest, Protest, Farmer Protest

LIVE news: Protesting farmers commence 'Rail Roko' protest across Punjab

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal

Zomato's Goyal to Nykaa's Nayar: Meet India's top self-made entrepreneurs

fraud

Financial fraud up as 59% of Indian firms faced crimes in past two years

Oscars 2025

2025 Oscars shortlist revealed: Laapataa Ladies out, Emilia Perez shines

Protest, Parliament Protest, Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Parliament LIVE: Cong demands resignation of Amit Shah over Ambedkar remarks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayMobikwik IPO listingIGI IPO AllotmentIND vs AUS 3rd Test Day 5 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon