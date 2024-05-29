Business Standard
Universal Starch Chem Allied standalone net profit rises 85.12% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 4.39% to Rs 145.05 crore
Net profit of Universal Starch Chem Allied rose 85.12% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.39% to Rs 145.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 138.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 18.47% to Rs 6.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.20% to Rs 527.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 515.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales145.05138.95 4 527.13515.76 2 OPM %5.103.85 -3.823.36 - PBDT7.234.60 57 15.0213.19 14 PBT5.763.28 76 9.238.10 14 NP4.482.42 85 6.995.90 18
First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

