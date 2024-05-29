Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 16.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 11.13% to Rs 153.02 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 35.65% to Rs 119.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 88.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.05% to Rs 568.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 517.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Fineotex Chemical rose 16.62% to Rs 30.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 25.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.13% to Rs 153.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 137.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.153.02137.69568.97517.0025.0223.7626.0821.7841.8534.54163.59119.0840.0033.38157.57114.8030.1125.82119.8188.32