Thursday, July 03, 2025 | 02:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Uno Minda completes acquisition of IP rights and e-drive business assets from Friwo

Uno Minda completes acquisition of IP rights and e-drive business assets from Friwo

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

Uno Minda, through its wholly owned subsidiary namely UnoMinda EV Systems has completed the acquisition of e-drive business assets, Intellectual Property Rights, the know-how and R&D Team relating to the e-Drives Business technologies including the required control hardware and service software located at Germany, from Friwo Group Entities.

Further the acquisition of e-Drives Business Assets at Vietnam from Friwo is currently under process and is expected to be completed on or before 15 July 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godawari Power & Ispat receives PGCIL approval for its steel billets

Godawari Power & Ispat receives PGCIL approval for its steel billets

NBCC (India) signs MoU with NFDC

NBCC (India) signs MoU with NFDC

RateGain Travel Technologies appoints Ashish Sikka as Business Head - UNO

RateGain Travel Technologies appoints Ashish Sikka as Business Head - UNO

Persistent Systems appoints Shimona Chadha as CMO

Persistent Systems appoints Shimona Chadha as CMO

Nazara Technologies Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Nazara Technologies Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayDividend Stock TodayCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEWhat is EB-1 VisaDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon