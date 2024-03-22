Sensex (    %)
                             
Uno Minda inks technical license agreement with StarCharge

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
To provide home charging solution for EVs in India
Uno Minda has announced that it has entered into Technical License Agreement (TLA) with Starcharge Energy (StarCharge) to manufacture and sale of Electric Vehicle Supply Equipments (EVSE) in India. The EVSE comprises of wall-mounted AC chargers designed for convenient home charging. These chargers are usually sold along with electric vehicles to the customers by the OEMs to provide ease of charging at home. With this partnership Uno Minda further builds up on its EV-specific product portfolio for the passenger car market.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 3:37 PM IST

