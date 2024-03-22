Sensex (    %)
                             
Paisalo Digital Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Abbott India Ltd, Persistent Systems Ltd and LTIMindtree Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 March 2024.
Paisalo Digital Ltd lost 3.50% to Rs 62.05 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.74 lakh shares in the past one month.
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd crashed 3.34% to Rs 159.4. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32911 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63152 shares in the past one month.
Abbott India Ltd tumbled 2.92% to Rs 26900.05. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 584 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 385 shares in the past one month.
Persistent Systems Ltd dropped 2.87% to Rs 7968.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5605 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6791 shares in the past one month.
LTIMindtree Ltd pared 2.80% to Rs 5016.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 32928 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17832 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

